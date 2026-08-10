Explosions at military plant in Bulgaria. About 300 people evacuated from the area

In Bulgaria, explosions occurred on the territory of the EMKO military plant in the village of Belitsa near Tryavna.

This was reported by the Mayor of Tryavna Dencho Minev.

On the morning of August 10, a truck caught fire at the EMKO plant. After that, an explosion began in the ammunition warehouse (in one of the workshops). The Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Demerdzhiev suggested that the explosions could have occurred due to an internal cause.

The explosions were heard more than 15 km away. According to BNT News, the blast wave damaged windows and furniture in the homes of local residents. About 300 people were evacuated from the area. There are no injuries, initially.

This factory, which produces artillery shells, mortars and ammunition, is owned by Bulgarian businessman Omelyan Gebrev. In 2019, The New York Times reported that Russian intelligence services may have been behind an assassination attempt on Gebrev. In 2015, he and two other people were hospitalized after being poisoned. The investigation linked the incident to Russiaʼs GRU military intelligence unit.

According to Omelyan Gebrev, after 2014, the EMKO company transferred ammunition stored in Czech military warehouses in Vrbetice to Ukraine.

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