British surveillance drones transmitted technical data to an IP address in China

K3 Scout reconnaissance drones used by the Royal Marines and British special forces were equipped with cameras with Chinese components that transmitted technical data to an IP address in China.

This is reported by The Telegraph.

The cameras were sending so-called heartbeat signals — information that the device was connected to the network and working. After discovering the problem, the British Ministry of Defense disconnected the cameras from the internet.

The drones are being supplied by British defence company Kraken Technology Group, which bought the cameras from a third-party manufacturer. The company said an investigation found no evidence of sensitive information being passed outside designated channels. The UK Ministry of Defence said the investigation found no access to military data.

Meanwhile, an unnamed British defense official told The Telegraph that the K3 Scouts were part of a future defense package that Britain plans to use to enforce freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. He said preparations for a possible operation in the Persian Gulf were already underway using these drones.

The Telegraph source also suggests that the cameras were active even when the drone was not in use and could have recorded conversations between British military personnel.

The K3 Scout is an 8.4-meter-long maritime drone capable of speeds of up to 55 knots and carrying a payload of up to 600 kg. It is used by elite British units for reconnaissance and special operations.

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