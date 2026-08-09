The Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) denied that trees in Teremky in Kyiv are being cut down with equipment for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Kyiv City State Administration wrote about this in a telegram.

On the eve, volunteer Serhiy Sternenko published a photo of special equipment with the flags of Ukraine and Britain. A sticker with the inscription "Armed Forces of Ukraine" is also visible on the vehicles of "Kyivzelenbud".

The Kyiv City State Administration and “Kyivzelenbud” stated that the equipment was indeed manufactured in Britain, but it was not humanitarian. And the stickers inform that the seller directs part of the profit to help the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Protests continue in Kyiv near the Kyiv City State Administration today because the authorities are cutting down trees to build a heating network that should provide Teremky with heat in winter during crisis situations.

Locals want the heating network route changed and are also demanding permits from the Kyiv City State Administration. There are reports online of cases where protesters were even forcibly removed from the park.

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