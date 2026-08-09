The list of settlements with mandatory evacuation has been expanded in the Kherson region

In the Kherson region, the list of settlements where mandatory evacuation is being carried out has been expanded.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin.

The Kherson Region Defense Council has added the villages of Krasnopilske and Charivne to the list. Families with children will also be banned from entering the area due to the threat to their lives.

In 2025, this list included the following settlements: Vesele, Kozatske, Beryslav, Novoberyslav, Odradokamyanka, Lviv, Tyahynka, Olhivka, Burhunka, Mykolaivka, Zmiivka, Chervonyi Mayak, Novokairi, Respublikanets, Kachkarivka, Sablukivka, Mylove, Dudchany, Havrylivka, Mykhailivka.

And also Zolota Balka, Osokorivka, Shlyakhove, Tomarine, Novooleksandrivka, Bilozerka, Kizomys, Berehove, Yantarne, Dniprovske, Veletenske, Novotyahinka, Tokarivka, Stanislav, Sofiivka, Oleksandrivka, Shyroka Balka, Mykilske, Ivanivka, Poniativka, Honcharne, Novodmytrivka, Romashkove, Pershotravneve.

From the Kherson community — the village of Inzhenerne, Komyshansky, Sadivsky and Antonivsky starostats (in particular, Skhidna Street — from 1 to 34), as well as Andriy Orlov, Hretska, Soborna, Perekopska streets (all streets and lanes below the Dnipro River), the Korabelny, “Yantarny-1” and “Yantarny-2” microdistricts of the city of Kherson.

In March, President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a law that allows police to evacuate children without their parentsʼ consent from areas of active hostilities.

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