Bild: Since February 2022, Germany has expelled approximately 400 Russians — 80 of them were diplomats

Since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Germany has expelled approximately 400 Russians, 80 of whom had diplomatic status.

Bild writes about this, citing data from the German Foreign Ministry.

The German Foreign Ministry said that the expelled diplomats from the Russian embassy were intelligence officers. The countryʼs authorities considered the expelled Russians with diplomatic status to be people associated with intelligence activities. Most of them were intelligence officers working under diplomatic cover.

The number of Russian diplomats in Germany has also decreased significantly since the start of Russiaʼs full-scale war against Ukraine. The last time a Russian diplomat was expelled from Germany was in January of this year. At that time, the country declared the deputy military attaché of the Russian embassy in Berlin persona non grata.

In addition to employees of diplomatic institutions, Germany has expelled another 313 Russian citizens since 2022, Bild adds.