The Russians hit Ukraine with missiles and 202 drones. How the air defense worked

The Russian army attacked Ukraine on the night and morning of August 9 with ballistic, anti-ship and anti-radar missiles "Iskander-M"/S-400, "Onyx", "X-31P" and 202 drones of the “Shahed”, "Gerbera", "Italmas" type and simulator drones of the "Parody" type.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Missiles and drones flew from Kursk, Millerovo, Oryol, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, as well as from temporarily occupied Donetsk and Hvardiyske (Crimea). The main direction of movement was the Odesa region.

The air defense neutralized 174 enemy UAVs, as well as five "Banderol" loitering munitions.

In particular, the Odesa region was under attack at night. In Odesa, after the Russian attack, residential buildings in several areas of the city were destroyed, and cars were damaged. Currently, eight people are known to have been injured.

1 4





Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode Сергій Лисак/Одеська МВА / Telegram

Also in the morning, the Russians launched a missile strike on residential high-rise buildings in the Saltivskyi district of Kharkiv, killing two people and injuring 13. A third strike was recorded in a park in the same district.

The Russians attacked the Zhytomyr region with jet drones. Civilian infrastructure facilities, an enterprise, and a private house were damaged. There are casualties.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.