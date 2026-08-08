Ukraine will receive ATACMS missiles and M270 rocket systems worth over $280 million from Turkey

Ukraine will receive ATACMS missiles and M270 rocket systems from Turkey for over $280 million — the US has agreed.

This is stated in the official minutes of the US Congress.

Turkey will transfer two packages of weapons to Ukraine. The first package, worth over $255 million, includes 12 M270 MLRS launchers, 2,524 227 mm M26 unguided rocket launchers with cluster warheads, and 47,000 203 mm M509A1 cluster artillery shells.

The second package, worth approximately $28 million, includes 70 M39 ATACMS ballistic missiles. The transfer comes as Turkey seeks to reduce its stockpiles of obsolete weapons in order to focus resources on modernizing existing systems.

Since the weapons were manufactured in the United States, their transfer to Ukraine required permission from the American authorities. Deliveries can begin after the completion of the prescribed procedure for reviewing documents by Congress.

The M39 ATACMS is the first production version of this missile. It has a range of approximately 165 km, is equipped with an inertial guidance system, and has a warhead weighing approximately 560 kg.

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