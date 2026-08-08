New Zealand has imposed new sanctions against Russia. This is the 36th package

New Zealand has imposed new sanctions against the Russian Federation — in the 36th package, 33 legal entities and individuals were subject to restrictions.

This was reported on the countryʼs government website.

Among them are those involved in the illegal abduction of Ukrainian children from temporarily occupied territories, as well as cybercriminals. In addition, people and companies associated with the Russian military-industrial complex, as well as Russian political figures, were sanctioned.

Restrictions were also imposed against entities from North Korea and Iran that are helping the Russian Federation in the war.

In May 2026, New Zealand also imposed sanctions against people and entities associated with Russian cybercrime and propaganda, including 20 people and companies.

New Zealand has imposed restrictions on more than 2 000 people, companies, and vessels since the passage of the Russia sanctions law in March 2022.

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