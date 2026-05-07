New Zealand imposes new sanctions against Russian cyber structures and propagandists

New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters reported a new package of sanctions against people and entities linked to Russian cybercrime and propagandists.

This is stated on the website of the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The new restrictions apply to 20 people and companies. The sanctions are aimed at participants in the Kremlinʼs war, supporting Russian cybercrime and spreading anti-Ukrainian propaganda.

New Zealand also imposed sanctions against an alternative payment service provider that helped circumvent international restrictions against Russia.

In addition, the sanctions affected people and companies associated with the Russian military-industrial complex, as well as structures from North Korea and Iran that support the Russian army.

This is New Zealandʼs 35th package of sanctions against Russia since the passage of the sanctions law in March 2022. In total, the country has already imposed restrictions against more than 2 000 people and companies, as well as vessels.

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