Ukrainian brand Gunia removed athlete Georgiy Gudz from Independence Day photo alphabet after internet scandal

Ukrainian brand Gunia removed multiple MMA world champion Georgiy Gudz from its Independence Day photo alphabet after an online scandal.

The conflict began after Gunia Project presented a project for Independence Day — it is dedicated to the alphabet of the prominent Ukrainian graphic artist Georgiy Narbut. Under each letter there is a prominent Ukrainian from the ranks of the military, athletes, singers, scientists, etc.

The letter "G" originally depicted MMA world champion Georgiy Gudz. After the publication of the alphabet, he posted a photo of himself on social media against the backdrop of the Gunia photo project to the song of the Russian-language band "Caspian Cargo". He also signed the photo in Russian.

After that, a conflict broke out on social networks because people saw a photo on his page with Russian singer Guf, who is silent about the war, and to the songs of other Russian artists.

The brand responded to the conflict and wrote on social media that they removed Gudz from the project list because they "missed important things in his public communication".

1 2

Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode Gunia Project / Instagram

In a comment to "Public" Gunia Project said that the letter "G" in the alphabet will remain empty — it will be a reminder of the brandʼs mistake and responsibility for it.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.