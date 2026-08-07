From now on, products for the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be checked before delivery to military units. The Ministry of Defense is reforming the food system

The Ministry of Defense and the Defense Procurement Agency (DOT) are beginning to reform the military food system. Among the changes is that food for the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be inspected before delivery to military units.

This is reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Before sending food to the military, it will be checked at distribution centers. Also, products and logistics services will now be purchased separately. The Ministry of Defense noted that this is necessary to "make pricing completely transparent".

The Ministry of Defense added that they are preparing the next stages of the food reform — the military will order meals themselves, not products, through DOT-Chain Food. This is necessary so that the system automatically calculates the amount of ingredients according to the recipe and the number of soldiers in the unit.

They also plan to develop a digital recipe collection to simplify the work of chefs.

The statement says that the first changes will come into effect this year — initially in military units in several regions, and later this list will be expanded.

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