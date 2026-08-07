US court orders “Meta” to pay $942 million in child safety lawsuits, likening company to “polluting factory”

A court in the US state of New Mexico has ordered “Meta” to pay another $567 million for failing to warn children about the platformʼs dangers, the largest fine ever imposed on a company in a child safety case.

The BBC writes about this.

Judge Brian Bidscheid declared “Meta” a “public menace” and compared the company to a “polluting factory”. The money “Meta” must pay was ordered to be directed to a special fund designed to prevent such a situation in the future.

The decision adds to a previously imposed fine of $375 million, bringing the total amount “Meta” must pay in this case to $942 million. A “Meta” representative said they disagree with the decision and will appeal it. Reporters say the case marks the first time a single US state has won a lawsuit against “Meta” over child safety issues.

The company is currently a defendant in thousands of lawsuits in the US related to similar allegations.

In March, a jury in New Mexico found “Meta” guilty of facilitating the sexual exploitation of children on its platforms — the company must pay a $375 million fine.

In addition, the EU has been investigating “Meta” since 2024 for possible violations of the EU Digital Services Act related to child safety. On July 10, the European Commission published a report asking “Meta” to change the design of its social media platform because it could be “addictive”. Failure to do so could result in fines.

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