The EU has imposed sanctions on five Russians linked to arms production in response to Russiaʼs recent series of strikes on Ukraine

The European Union has imposed new sanctions against five Russian citizens who support the Russian military-industrial complex and are involved in the production of weapons used in the war against Ukraine.

This was reported by the press service of the Council of the European Union on August 7.

European foreign policy chief Kaia Kallas stressed that this is the EUʼs response to the recent series of Russian airstrikes on Ukraine. According to her, each new attack on Ukraine is another reason for Europe to increase pressure on Russia.

The sanctions list includes heads of Russian defense and military-technology enterprises engaged in the development, production, or supply of military equipment for the Russian army.

In particular, the sanctions targeted Ramil Badgutdinov, the general director of the Metalist plant. This company, in particular, produces systems for Iskander-M ballistic missiles.

The restrictions also affected Alexander Dyukarev, the general director of the Krasnoyarsk Machine-Building Plant, where, among other things, the RS-28 Sarmat intercontinental missile complex is manufactured.

Three more people on the new sanctions list head companies that produce military communications systems, as well as develop software for drones and space military technologies.

They will all now lose access to their assets in the EU. They are also banned from entering EU countries, and EU citizens and companies are prohibited from providing funds to these people.

The day before, the United Kingdom also imposed new sanctions against Russia — they affected Russian banks, industrial companies, shadow fleet tankers, and one businessman.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.