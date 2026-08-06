Britain imposes new sanctions against Russia — banks and shadow fleet tankers on the list

The United Kingdom has expanded sanctions against Russia, adding 19 items to the list — 12 companies, one person, and six vessels.

This was reported by the British Foreign Office on August 6.

In particular, the Russian banks Ozon Bank, Roseximbank, Center-Invest Bank, Realist Bank, Stavr Bank, and TelePort Bank were sanctioned. Their assets in the United Kingdom are now subject to freezing.

The list also includes Russian industrial companies “Metalkomplekt”, “Nikom”, “Promsiz”, and “Technolux”, which supplied goods or technologies for Russiaʼs war against Ukraine. Separately, sanctions were imposed against the owner of the chemical company “Siltron” Alexander Zhdanov.

The British government has also significantly expanded the list of vessels that help Russia to export liquefied natural gas and oil or petroleum products to third countries in circumvention of sanctions. These are six vessels: the gas carrier “Arctic Express” and the oil tankers “Perseas”, “Torvian”, “Asteras”, “Visund” and “Zenturo”.

These vessels are banned from entering British ports, cannot be chartered or operated, and are also prohibited from providing technical, financial, brokerage, crewing and other related services to them.

In June, the UK became the first country in the world to impose sanctions on Russian shadow fleet tankers carrying liquefied natural gas.

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