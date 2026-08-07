OpenAI removes ChatGPT text chat limit for free plans and adds a “deep thinking” button

Users of the Free and Go plans will be able to have unlimited text chats in ChatGPT starting next week. However, limits will remain for file uploads, image generation, and other tools.

This is stated in a statement by the chatbot developer OpenAI.

At the same time, the GPT-5.6 Luna model will become standard for free and Go users. For more complex queries, a Think button will appear, allowing the model to spend more time searching for an answer.

OpenAI

The company explained that they want to make ChatGPTʼs latest features more accessible to more people. Thatʼs why they decided to remove the limit on the number of text conversations.

At the same time, Plus and Pro users will receive the updated GPT-5.6 Sol model — it will give more accurate answers, make fewer factual errors, work better with dates, numbers, and sources, and will also respond more concisely.

In addition, for paid plans, a slider will appear that will allow you to choose how much resources the model will spend on thinking about the answer, from quick response to deeper analysis.

OpenAI

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