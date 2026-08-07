WSJ: US intelligence believes Putin could attack a NATO country before the war in Ukraine ends

US intelligence agencies believe Vladimir Putin could try to strike a NATO member state in the coming years. The Russians are considering a variety of possible scenarios, from a cyberattack to a small-scale ground invasion.

This is reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Previously, the US believed that Putin would not attempt to attack a NATO country until he had finished the war against Ukraine. However, earlier this year, that view changed as Russian society increasingly put pressure and demanded victory.

American intelligence has emphasized that Ukrainian drones are increasingly causing damage to the Russian army and Russiaʼs oil industry. At the same time, Russian troops are achieving minor successes on the front and suffering heavy losses.

U.S. officials also believe that a possible goal of Putin’s attack on the Alliance is to split NATO. This could include cyberattacks, sending small armed groups to occupy territory, or a limited invasion on the Alliance’s eastern flank. However, the likelihood that Putin would decide to launch a small ground invasion is low.