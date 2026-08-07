Russians launched almost 150 drones over Ukraine at night, some hit. The consequences

On the night of August 7, Russian forces launched 147 different drones to attack Ukraine. Air defense forces managed to shoot down 114 of them.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Another 29 strike UAVs were hit in 15 places, and debris fell in four. In particular, Sumy was hit by drones and aerial bombs at night. Two people were injured as a result of the shelling — they were hospitalized.

Private residential buildings, non-residential premises, transport and infrastructure facilities were damaged in the city.

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Also that night, Russian drones destroyed a post office in the Hlukhiv community of the Sumy region. No people were injured.

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Late in the evening of August 6, the Russians struck the Odesa region. In the Izmail district, a 16-year-old boy was injured as a result of an enemy attack on civilian infrastructure. He was taken to the hospital with a shrapnel wound.

At night, the Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia — an office building caught fire there, as well as the Dnipropetrovsk region — houses, a post office, a gymnasium, an administrative building, and cars were damaged in five districts. There were no casualties.

On the morning of August 7, the Russians shelled Kherson twice, leaving three people injured. They are a woman and two men.

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