The case of Kolomoisky and five other defendants has been referred to court. They are accused of embezzling UAH 9.2 billion from the bank

The case of former co-owner of “PrivatBank” Ihor Kolomoisky has been referred to court. He and five other former employees of the institution are accused of embezzling UAH 9.2 billion from the bank.

This was reported by NABU and SAPO, without naming names.

At the same time, the context of the case suggests that it is Kolomoisky who is being investigated. In addition to him, the former chairman of the board of “PrivatBank”, his deputy, and the head of the treasuryʼs interbank operations support department were also charged.

In addition, the deputy head of the department, who was also a trusted representative of a company affiliated with PrivatBank, as well as the deputy head of the department for servicing LORO accounts of correspondent banks, were charged.

The defendants are accused of misappropriation of property, laundering of illegal income, and forgery. They face 8 to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property. According to the investigation, in January-March 2015, Kolomoisky withdrew the bankʼs funds through an offshore company, to which PrivatBank paid over UAH 9.2 billion under the guise of repurchasing its own bonds at an inflated price.

The investigation claims that more than UAH 446 million of this amount was transferred through companies associated with the businessman to launder money. Later, part of the money was contributed to the authorized capital of “PrivatBank”, and the rest was disposed of by the participants in the scheme.