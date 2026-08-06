NATO fighters intercepted Russian aircraft on the eastern flank 250% more often. What is the reason

NATO fighters in July 2026 began to intercept Russian aircraft on the eastern flank of the North Atlantic Alliance 250% more often.

This is reported by the NATO Joint Force Command in Brunssum (Netherlands).

The statement said that Russian military aircraft often fly near NATO airspace, with their transponder signal turned off and no flight plan. As a result, NATO fighter jets are scrambled, intercepted, and identified.

For comparison: Reuters previously reported, citing sources, that in the first quarter of 2024, the number of NATO fighter sorties to intercept Russian aircraft over the Baltic Sea increased by only 20-25%.

From the beginning of July 2026, NATO fighter jets will be allowed to destroy air objects that pose a threat, rather than just escorting them, in the air over Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. Previously, the patrol mission over the Baltic states was created for peacetime, when aircraft only identified and escorted air targets. Now, due to the security situation, the rules will be changed.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.