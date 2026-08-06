Former Air Force Logistics commander suspected of illegal enrichment of UAH 21 million. This is his second suspicion

The former commander of the logistics of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been charged with new charges of illegal enrichment. The suspectʼs name has not been released, but the case materials indicate that it is Colonel Andriy Ukrainets.

This was reported by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko and the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

According to the investigation, during 2020-2025, the Ukrainian acquired property, the value of which exceeds his official income by at least 20 million hryvnias.

Through close people, he arranged six apartments in Kyiv, Vinnytsia, and Zhytomyr, three residential buildings in the Zhytomyr region, apartments in Bukovel, six land plots, four cars, including an Audi Q7 and an Audi Q5, as well as garages and other non-residential premises.

According to the prosecutorʼs office, despite the property being registered in the names of the parents, son, cohabitant, and godfather, the suspect remained the actual owner and manager of the assets.

The military officer was informed of suspicion under the article on illicit enrichment. The prosecutorʼs office is requesting that he be placed under preventive detention with the alternative of bail of over UAH 21 million.

The sanction of the article provides for five to ten years of imprisonment with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years.

In February 2026, the same then Air Force Logistics Commander was already reported as suspected in the case of embezzlement of almost UAH 1.5 billion of budget funds allocated for the construction of strategic defense facilities for Ukrainian aviation. At that time, he was sent to custody with the alternative of bail of UAH 7 million.

The case also involves Volodymyr Kompanichenko, the head of the SBU Department in Zhytomyr region. Both officials are suspected of bribery and abuse of authority by a military official.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.