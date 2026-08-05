The US Department of Defense has closed public access to 25 years of unclassified weapons testing reports because other countries could use AI to understand the vulnerabilities of the US military.

This is reported by Bloomberg.

Amy Henninger, director of the Office of Weapons Testing, has ordered the removal of annual reports on major weapons programs from the website. The documents have been moved to a secure network, accessible only to employees with a military Common Access Card, which is issued after an FBI background check.

The reports contained unclassified information about weapons performance and maintenance deficiencies. Along with the annual assessments by the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO), they were the main open source of information on major defense programs, including the $1.6 trillion F-35 fighter jet.

Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren criticized the Pentagonʼs decision, saying the policy could endanger service membersʼ lives and cost taxpayers billions. She also accused Genninger of reneging on promises to ensure maximum transparency in the officeʼs work.

This is not the first time the Pentagon has restricted access to such documents. After the September 11, 2001 attacks, the reports were also temporarily removed from public access, but at that time paper copies were provided to journalists.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.