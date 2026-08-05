NBC News: US is developing a new strategy for using nuclear weapons in case of war with Russia or China

The US is preparing a new strategy for using nuclear weapons in the event of a possible war with Russia or China.

NBC News reports this, citing sources.

According to sources, the new strategy is intended to expand the range of options that the US president can consider in times of crisis. Its goal is to deter the adversary, prevent him from gaining an advantage on the battlefield and prevent a conventional conflict from escalating into a large-scale nuclear war.

The document is being developed by the Pentagonʼs top policy official, Elbridge Colby, who emphasizes the possible use of shorter-range tactical nuclear weapons.

Colbyʼs new concept is a departure from approaches the US has followed for decades. He is expected to attend a military event in Nebraska on Wednesday, where he could outline his position on future strategy.

Colby is also planning a private visit to the US Strategic Command, which is responsible for the countryʼs nuclear forces. The command controls land-based intercontinental ballistic missiles, strategic bombers and nuclear-armed submarines.

Japan said on Tuesday that military cooperation between China, Russia and North Korea is intensifying and poses a growing threat to the countryʼs security. In particular, Russia and China are increasingly conducting joint strategic bomber flights and naval exercises near Japan.

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