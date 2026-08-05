Russian Wildberries accused of large-scale theft from warehouses. The company blames the shortage on “drone strikes”

Russian marketplace Wildberries has been accused of large-scale theft of goods, with the entire shortage blamed on drone strikes. A Russian investigation found that the companyʼs management created a scheme to remove goods from warehouses under the guise of an evacuation.

Russian media is writing about this.

In particular, electronics, jewelry, and other goods are being taken to separate warehouses. At the same time, they are listed in the marketplace system as being in former warehouses. After fires and drone attacks, some of the goods could have been written off as destroyed and at the same time hide the real scale of the shortage, Russian media believe.

The authors of the publication claim that thousands of sellers have been affected by this scheme, some of whom have committed suicide due to debt. However, these claims have not yet been officially confirmed.