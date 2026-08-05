The car of the developer of the “Upyr” drones and the author of a pro-war TV channel was blown up in Russia. He is in intensive care

The CEO of the “Uraldronzavod” company, which produces “Upyr” FPV drones, and the author of the pro-war Russian Telegram channel "Obsessed with War" Volodymyr Tkachuk were blown up in their own car.

This is reported by Russian propaganda media, citing intelligence services.

The explosion occurred on the morning of August 5 in the village of Velikiy Vytok, near Yekaterinburg, Russia. The cause is said to be the detonation of an explosive device placed under a Mercedes-Benz.

According to Russian media, after the explosion, Tkachuk was taken to intensive care. He is in serious condition. His driver-guard died at the scene.

Russian investigators have opened a criminal case of attempted murder.

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