EU to provide Ukraine with another €1.4 billion from proceeds from frozen Russian assets

The European Union will send another €1.4 billion to Ukraine from proceeds from frozen Russian assets.

This was reported on August 5 by Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Koretsky and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

According to Koretsky, the money will be used to strengthen defense and “strengthen the state’s resilience”. He thanked European partners for their “principled position”.

The President of the European Commission added that this step will support Ukraineʼs continued resistance.

“Once again, we wake up to news of the horrific atrocities committed by Russia during its air strikes on Ukraine. Russia must be held accountable for the destruction it has caused,” von der Leyen wrote in X.

The frozen assets of the Central Bank of Russia in the European Union are estimated at over €200 billion. More than half of them are stored in the Belgian financial institution Euroclear. EU countries use the proceeds from the frozen assets of the Russian Federation to finance aid to Ukraine. The first payment was made in the spring of 2026.

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