A call center was exposed in Kyiv that defrauded Czechs of over UAH 8.4 million by convincing them to invest in cryptocurrency

A fraudulent call center was exposed in Kyiv, which defrauded Czech citizens of over 8.4 million hryvnias. For three years, the scammers convinced people to invest in cryptocurrency.

This was written by the National Police and the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

The fraudsters created a special web resource. During conversations with “clients”, they convinced them to invest money and promised large profits from stock trading. After that, the fraudsters gained control over banking operations and withdrew the funds. The money was then stored in cryptocurrency — to hide its origin.

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Law enforcement officers found at least nine Czech victims. The investigation also found that the call center was coordinated by a 33-year-old man from Kyiv. Czech and Ukrainian law enforcement officers conducted a joint investigation into the case.

The suspects were given preventive measures — detention. Four of them were given bail ranging from UAH 266 000 to UAH 1 million, three were placed under 24-hour house arrest, and two more were placed under night house arrest.

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