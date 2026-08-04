The US has imposed new sanctions against Russian Defense Ministry structures and Russian companies

The US has imposed additional sanctions against a number of Russian Defense Ministry structures, two Russian companies, and five Russian citizens.

This was reported by the US State Department.

The sanctions were added to the Iran, North Korea, and Syria Nonproliferation Act (INKSNA). The decision was made on July 24 and made public on August 4.

The sanctions list includes the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate of the Russian Ministry of Defense and related structures, the Russian Ground Forces and their units, the Department of Advanced Interdepartmental Research and Special Projects of the Russian Ministry of Defense, as well as the 1061st Logistics Center.

In addition, the Russian companies Gedion Alfa and International Invest were sanctioned. Restrictions were also imposed against five Russian citizens: Alexander Prikhodko, Andrey Gusev, Andrey Kosolapov, Vladislav Morozik, and Sergey Tsybarev.

The list also includes people and companies from Malaysia, Taiwan, Iran, Syria, China and North Korea. The restrictions will be in place for two years.

The sanctions prohibit U.S. federal agencies from contracting with or providing any assistance to those on the list. They are also prohibited from purchasing U.S. military goods, and existing export licenses for defense products and technologies are suspended.

The US Senate held its first procedural vote on July 29 on a bill to impose new sanctions on Russia and Iran, sponsored by the late Senator Lindsey Graham. The document was supported by 86 senators, with 12 against.

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