In Poland, an 18-year-old Ukrainian was sent to custody for three months for attacking a Polish woman with a knife

A court in the Polish city of Wroclaw has remanded an 18-year-old Ukrainian citizen in custody for three months, suspected of attempting to murder a 30-year-old local resident.

This is reported by RMF24.

The incident occurred on August 1 at around 9 PM on the landing of a house in the Muhobur district of Wrocław. According to investigators, the young man attacked a 30-year-old Polish woman and stabbed her several times in the neck and chest.

The woman was hospitalized in critical condition, but doctors managed to save her life. She was discharged from the hospital today, August 4. On the same day, the Ukrainian was charged with attempted murder. He pleaded not guilty and refused to testify. According to the prosecutorʼs office, the victim and the suspect were not previously acquainted.

Prosecutor Mateusz Kuciński explained that he requested that the man be remanded in custody because the suspect has no permanent residence in Poland, which puts him at risk of fleeing. In addition, the crime he is suspected of could carry a life sentence.