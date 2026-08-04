Policewoman who hit and killed 6-year-old child in Pryluky sentenced max to 8 years in prison

A policewoman who in December 2025 hit and killed a six-year-old girl in Pryluky (Chernihiv region), in her official car, was sentenced to the maximum penalty of eight years in prison.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

In addition, the woman was deprived of the right to drive for three years and ordered to pay UAH 6 million in moral compensation to the relatives of the deceased child.

Prosecutors proved that on December 10, 2025, at around 11:44 AM, a police officer was driving a Mitsubishi Outlander service car and was on her way to another accident.

On Vyacheslava Chornovola Street in Pryluky, she approached an unregulated pedestrian crossing where a woman and her six-year-old daughter were crossing the road. Despite the speed limit of 40 kmph, the service car was traveling at a speed of almost 51-55 kmph.

The driver did not slow down before crossing the road, did not give way to pedestrians, and did not take timely measures to stop the car. Although the examination confirmed that the policewoman had the technical ability to avoid the collision if she had followed traffic rules. The court recognized these violations as the direct cause of the accident.

The child was seriously injured and died as a result of the collision. Her mother suffered moderate injuries.

The accused pleaded guilty only partially. The court did not establish any mitigating or aggravating circumstances and took into account that at the time of the accident she was an employee of the National Police and was performing her official duties.

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