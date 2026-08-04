The Pentagon officially confirmed that it is transferring leadership of the Ukraine assistance mission to a European country

The Pentagon has instructed the US European Command to reorganize the Security Assistance Force for Ukraine and transfer leadership of this mission to its European allies.

This was reported on the website of the US European Command.

They noted that these changes will not affect support for Ukraine. The reorganization was ordered by US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. The US added that the changes demonstrate Europeʼs leading role in supporting Ukraineʼs defense through 2025.

The US European Command said the changes would also free up their resources for other global priorities.

Politico reported on July 31 that the Pentagon was stepping down from leading the Germany-based Ukraine Security Assistance Group. The move would mean the US would no longer help shape Ukraine’s future military, the sources said.

The Security Assistance Group for Ukraine (SAG-U) is based in Wiesbaden and coordinates the supply of weapons, training, and logistics. SAG-U was established on November 4, 2022.

Over three and a half years, SAG-U has distributed more than $2 billion in security assistance. The mission is currently led by US Lieutenant General Guillaume Beaupre.

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