Drapatyi ordered an inspection of 225 separate assault regiment, after an investigation into the beating and torture of soldiers in the regiment

The new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapatyi ordered a service check to be conducted in the 225th separate assault regiment (SAR).

This was written by the author of the investigation into 225 SAR and journalist Anna Kalyuzhna.

In particular, they must check the cases of violence in the regiment and whether criminal orders were actually given there. The Main Communications Department, in response to a journalistʼs request, wrote that if these cases are confirmed, the perpetrators will be punished.

According to Kalyuzhna, this is currently the only official reaction of the state to her investigation. At the same time, she is not aware of any specialized law enforcement agencies opening criminal proceedings based on the facts voiced by witnesses and victims in her material.

The main points from the investigation of Texts about the situation in 225 SAR

On July 30, the publication published an investigation, which revealed that the regiment is shooting at its own soldiers, the soldiers are being held "like in prison", and those who are guilty are being tortured. The journalist spoke with active soldiers of the regiment, soldiers who went AWOL, allied soldiers, and relatives of missing soldiers.

Soldier Roman Bedey said that in 2025, at the base of the 225th Separate Assault Regiment, he and other soldiers were kept in a "pit", and then taken out to the forest and beaten. At the front, commanders also beat soldiers, in particular for leaving positions without orders, and threatened to shoot those "who would not leave".

In November 2025, social media was filled with accusations that the 225th Regiment was using barricades near Hulyaipole. This information was confirmed by fighters with whom journalists spoke.

The commander of the 225th Separate Assault Regiment Oleh Shyriayev commenting on stories about threats of executions and attacks on his own fighters, stated that information about such "misunderstandings" among the fighters did not reach him directly.

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