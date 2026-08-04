In occupied Crimea, a Russian soldier shot his comrades and civilians. Four people died

Near occupied Sevastopol on the morning of August 4, a Russian soldier opened fire on his fellow soldiers and civilians. Four people were killed and four more were wounded.

This was reported by the so-called governor of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhaev.

According to him, the soldier first started shooting at his comrades, killing one and wounding another. Then, in the village of Khmelnytske near Sevastopol, he shot three locals — men aged 71 and 59, and a 64-year-old woman. Three more civilians were injured.

The attacker was detained. The circumstances of the shooting are being established.

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