President Zelensky appointed Viktoria Lyalina-Boyko as Ukraineʼs representative to UNESCO

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree and appointed Viktoria Lyalina-Boiko as Ukraineʼs representative to UNESCO.

This is stated in Decree No. 703/2026.

The president also signed a decree and dismissed the previous permanent representative of Ukraine to UNESCO Vadym Omelchenko.

In addition, Zelensky dismissed a number of ambassadors, including:

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