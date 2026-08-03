President Zelensky appointed Viktoria Lyalina-Boyko as Ukraineʼs representative to UNESCO

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree and appointed Viktoria Lyalina-Boiko as Ukraineʼs representative to UNESCO.
This is stated in Decree No. 703/2026.
The president also signed a decree and dismissed the previous permanent representative of Ukraine to UNESCO Vadym Omelchenko.
In addition, Zelensky dismissed a number of ambassadors, including:
- in Tunisia and Libya — Volodymyr Khovanets;
- in Austria — Vasyl Khymynets;
- in Tajikistan — Valeria Evdokimova;
- in Kyrgyzstan - Valeria Zhotvenko;
- in Singapore and Brunei — Kateryna Zelenko.
- On the same day, Zelensky signed a decree dismissing Olha Stefanishyna from the post of Ukraineʼs ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to the United States. Stefanishyna stated that this was her decision.
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