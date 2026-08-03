Russians in Kherson region completely destroyed a temple built three hundred years ago without a single nail

In Beryslav (Kherson region), the Holy Presentation Church burned down as a result of a Russian strike — it was built in 1726 without a single metal nail. The fire was caused by a drone strike.

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The temple remained one of the few architectural monuments in the deoccupied part of Kherson region that did not suffer serious damage from Russian shelling. The strike was also confirmed on Facebook by the head of the Beryslav City Military Administration Oleksandr Alchiyev.

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What is known about the Holy Presentation Church

The church was built of oak, and the structures were fastened with wooden dowels. It was a rare example of the Middle Dnipro architectural school and an example of Zaporozhian church architecture.

In 1785, the Poltava Cossacks transported the temple along the Dnieper River in a disassembled form from the village of Perevolochna, Poltava province (currently this place is near the city of Verkhnyodneprovsk, Dnipropetrovsk region) to the Kyzykermen fortress, which later received the name Beryslav.

At first, the church stood in the center of Beryslav, but later it was moved to the outskirts.

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion in 2022, the head of the church Oleksandr Mykhailenko collaborated with the Russians, and after the deoccupation of the left-bank Kherson region, he fled with the Russian troops.

There are approximately 300 residents left in Beryslav, Kherson region. The city is periodically shelled by Russian troops. Beryslav was under Russian occupation for 8 months in 2022.

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