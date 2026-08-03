Romania has started purchasing electricity from Ukraine to cover the deficit caused by the drying up of the Danube

Romanian company Nuclearelectrica has started purchasing electricity from Ukraine through the Moldovan company Energocom. It will be used to cover the deficit resulting from the shutdown of the first power unit at the Chernavoda NPP.

The Romanian company wrote about this on its Facebook page.

The statement said that in 2023, the companies signed a memorandum of understanding. The document envisages supporting energy sustainability between the two companies, and therefore between Romania and Moldova.

In Romania, the energy situation has become more complicated due to the drying up of the Danube River. Therefore, the military has blown up a rock located on the Danube in order to keep one of the reactors of the nuclear power plant in the city of Cernavoda in working order. The water is to be redirected to the Old Danube branch, from where the Cernavoda station is powered. The Romanian military began the operation on August 2. They blew up the Pyrjoai rock in the area of the Bala branch in several operations.

Cernavode is the only nuclear power plant in Romania, generating approximately 20% of the countryʼs electricity. Its construction began in the 1980s and it has four power units.

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