Great Britain may get a written Constitution for the first time. The new Prime Minister supported this idea

The new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Andy Burnham supported the idea of introducing a written Constitution and stated that the country needs "clear principles" of how the state should work.

Euractiv writes about this.

Burnham, who took office just two weeks ago, sees the reform as a move towards devolution and a move towards a “new constitutional order”.

The Prime Minister says that people should not “fight for basic things”, and the lack of a Constitution weakens the influence of the regions. So far, Burnham has started with decentralization — he wants the regions to keep a portion of the taxes collected.

Despite reforms in recent decades, England remains one of the most centralised countries in Europe. However, if the government were to adopt a written constitution, reform could take years. Euractiv notes that this would require extensive public consultation.

Unlike most countries in the world, the United Kingdom does not have a single Constitution. Its political system is determined by laws, court decisions, and international treaties.

Previously, the creation of a written Constitution was called for, in particular, by Labor leader Gordon Brown, who served as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom from 2007 to 2010. Andy Burnham was a minister in his government.

In addition, a British parliamentary committee spent five years considering options for codifying the Constitution. In 2015, it concluded that there was no clear consensus on this.

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