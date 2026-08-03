The “CEO Club Ukraine” head detained in Poland on suspicion of bicycle theft. Colleagues say his personal data was stolen by fraudsters

On July 28, the co-owner and director of one of the largest business clubs in Ukraine “CEO Club Ukraine” Dmytro Karchuk was detained at the Polish border.

This was reported by his colleague, president of the business club Serhiy Haidachuk.

According to him, the reason for Karchukʼs detention was a European arrest warrant issued by Germany. According to the German investigation, in September 2024, Karchuk allegedly removed 171 electric bicycles worth almost €127 000 from a warehouse using forged documents.

Karchukʼs defense denies the charges, provides billing, border crossing data, and other evidence of the manʼs stay in Ukraine.

Karchukʼs colleagues call the situation absurd. They also claim that at the time, Dmytro was in Ukraine, undergoing rehabilitation after knee surgery, and was moving around on crutches.

Haidachuk suspects that someone has taken possession of Dmytroʼs personal data and used it to steal the bicycles. He notes that cargo fraud and forged transport documents are common in Europe.

According to Haydachuk, attackers can use someone elseʼs documents, take cargo using forged papers, and the real owner of the data will find out about it only after being detained.

A Polish court has remanded Karchuk in custody for 60 days. They are currently considering whether to execute the European arrest warrant and extradite the Ukrainian to Germany. His lawyers have already appealed this decision and are asking for his release on bail.

In a comment to RBC-Ukraine, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine responded that after receiving information from the Polish prosecutorʼs office, the Consulate General of Ukraine in Lublin immediately contacted the Polish authorities and asked to allow the consuls to visit Dmytro Karchuk. The Polish side is considering this request.

“CEO Club Ukraine” is one of the largest closed business clubs in Ukraine. It unites over 250 company owners and managers, investors, and entrepreneurs.

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