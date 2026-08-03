Russia launched 181 drones over Ukraine overnight, attacking Zaporizhzhia region with guided aerial bombs. The consequences

On the night of August 3, Russian troops launched 181 drones of various types over Ukraine. Air defense forces managed to neutralize 163 drones.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Another 14 strike UAVs were hit in 13 places, with debris falling in two. In particular, drones attacked a gas station in Kharkiv and warehouses of an agricultural enterprise in the Balakliya community of the Kharkiv region — fires broke out there, but no people were injured.

The enemy attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones more than 10 times — houses were damaged in the Dniprovsky and Nikopolsky districts.

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In the morning, the Russians struck Zaporizhzhia district with a guided aerial bombs. The strike destroyed private houses in Novotroitsky, causing a fire. A 77-year-old man was killed, and an 85-year-old woman was injured.

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