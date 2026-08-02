AP: Trumpʼs posts on Truth Social began to be sold to traders for $100 thousand per month

Donald Trumpʼs company has started selling paid access to the US presidentʼs posts on the social network Truth Social. The new service is aimed at large investment companies and traders.

The Associated Press writes about this.

The Truth API service costs $100 000 per month. It allows automated trading systems to receive Trump posts as quickly as possible and react to them in milliseconds.

The interest in such a service is explained by the fact that the US president often announces decisions that affect global financial markets through posts on Truth Social. His statements about tariffs, international conflicts, or individual companies often cause sharp changes in stock, currency, and oil prices.

When asked about the "ethics" of the new service and whether it had been vetted by White House lawyers, Trumpʼs press service refused to answer, referring journalists to Truth Socialʼs parent company, Trump Media & Technology.

They, in turn, stated that Democrats are deliberately distorting the essence of the service "due to an ideological dislike of the free market or a misunderstanding of the difference between public and non-public information — or both".

Trumpʼs company assured that all users will see posts simultaneously, and the paid service only provides faster technical delivery of messages. At the same time, experts emphasize that even an advantage of a few milliseconds allows large traders to get ahead of other market participants and make money on such fluctuations.

Critics also say selling quick access to the sitting presidentʼs tweets creates a conflict of interest and could be the subject of future investigations. Democrats have already called the new service "open corruption".

It is not yet known which firms have already signed up for the Truth API. None of the six most prominent high-speed trading firms, including Citadel Securities and XTX Markets, responded to a request for comment.

However, as the AP notes, even if three of them sign up for a monthly subscription, it would double Trump Mediaʼs revenue, which earned $3.7 million last year. Joe Saluzzi, co-founder of Themis Trading, estimates that about 100 companies would be willing to pay for the Truth API.

"For the big players, this will be what they need. This is information that can influence the market," Saluzzi said.

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