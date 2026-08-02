Over 65 000 “Shaheds” and 91 “Kinzhals”. It became known how many Russian targets Ukrainian air defenses have shot down since the start of the full-scale war

Ukrainian air defenses have destroyed more than 445 000 Russian air targets since the start of the full-scale war — more than five thousand missiles and almost 440 000 drones.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the occasion of their professional holiday on August 2.

So, since February 24, 2022, the air defense has shot down:

91 Kh-47M2 “Kinzhal” aeroballistic missiles;

794 “Kalibr” cruise missiles;

2,809 Kh-101 (Kh-555/Kh-55) cruise missiles;

13 Kh-22/32 cruise missiles;

12 “Onyx” anti-ship missiles;

294 “Iskander-K” cruise missiles;

346 “Iskander-M”/KN-23 ballistic missiles;

12 “Zircon” anti-ship missiles;

622 guided aircraft missiles;

over 70 missiles of other types.

As well as 65 618 “Shahed” type drones, 20 286 reconnaissance UAVs, 10 604 “Lancets”, and 342 585 other types of drones.

In addition, during 2022-2026, the Air Force aircraft carried out 38 367 sorties and destroyed more than 12 000 enemy air targets.

"Pilots, anti-aircraft gunners, radio engineering troops, soldiers of unmanned units, communications and support specialists — each in their place is fighting for superiority in the sky every day. Thousands of downed missiles and drones, dozens of airplanes and helicopters, hundreds of destroyed enemy ground targets — this is the result of professionalism, courage and self-sacrifice," the Air Force emphasized.

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