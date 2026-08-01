J.K. Rowling wrote a letter to a Ukrainian soldier who spent more than four years in Russian captivity and is a Harry Potter fan

The author of the Harry Potter series of books, J.K. Rowling, sent a letter of wishes and a book with her autograph to a Ukrainian soldier who had been held captive for over four years.

This was reported by the publishing house "A-ba-ba-ga-la-ma-ga" on its Instagram page.

Alexander Ivanov, to whom Rowling replied, a marine major, defender of Mariupol, who returned from Russian captivity on May 15. The publishing house said that the writer sent Ivanov the first part of the series, "Harry Potter and the Philosopherʼs Stone".

A Ukrainian soldier in captivity recounted all seven Harry Potter books to his comrades from memory. The Ukraine WOW NGO said that Ivanov had reread Rowlingʼs books so many times that he had learned them almost by heart. It was after this story that Ukraine WOW decided to write to the British writer.

The letter to Rowling described his husband and how the Harry Potter stories had sustained him in captivity. The marineʼs family received a response on July 31, Rowlingʼs birthday.

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“I heard that you are a big fan of ʼHarry Potter’ and that these stories gave you solace during your time in Russian captivity. I am very happy to learn that you have been released and have returned home to Ukraine. I wish you a long, happy life ahead,” her letter reads.

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