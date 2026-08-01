Russians massively attacked Kyiv at night — 9 people killed, 28 injured

The Russian army launched a massive attack on Kyiv on the night of August 1. The shelling killed 9 people and injured 28 others. Four children were among the injured.

This was reported by the city mayor Vitaliy Klitschko.

In five districts of the capital (Solomyansky, Darnytsky, Shevchenkivsky, Dniprovsky, and Pechersky), the strikes damaged and partially destroyed houses and an administrative building. The attack also caused fires, including burning aircraft carriers and houses.

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Two people were injured in the Kyiv region. The strikes caused a fire at one of the industrial facilities.

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In Kharkiv, the Russian army struck a gas station, causing a fire.

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