Mudryk allowed to return to football after suspension. He assured that he had never used banned substances

Ukrainian football player Mykhailo Mudryk will be able to return to official matches after an almost two-year break — his four-year disqualification in a doping case has been lifted.

He wrote about this on his Instagram page.

The official website of the Football Association of England also reported that disciplinary proceedings against the Ukrainian football player had been completed. This information was also confirmed by the Chelsea press service.

Mudryk is expected to join Chelsea in Hong Kong for a pre-season tour in the near future.

Mudryk stated in his post that he has never knowingly or intentionally used any banned substances. He added that he plans to focus on training in order to return to the field as soon as possible.

Mykhailo Mudryk signed a contract with Chelsea in January 2023 for eight and a half years. In December 2024, it became known that he had tested positive for doping during a routine test.

After that, the player was temporarily removed from the main team while waiting for the results of additional tests. Subsequently, the 25-year-old Mudryk was disqualified for four years by the decision of the Football Association of England.

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