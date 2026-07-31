Four more children aged 6 to 15 were returned to Ukraine from the temporarily occupied territory. This happened, in particular, with the assistance of the US First Lady Melania Trump — she helped Ukraine in this matter for the fifth time.

This was reported by Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets.

We managed to return a 6-year-old boy — his parents were evacuated during the massive attacks on their city, and he himself was at his grandparentsʼ place in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region at the time.

A 9-year-old girl has also returned to Ukraine — she lost her documents when she was in the occupied Kherson region with her great-grandmother. She is now in Ukraine with her mother.

A 15-year-old boy who survived the death of his mother was also returned from Mariupol. He will now live with his sister in Ukraine.

Another 15-year-old boy has returned to Ukraine — his parents were previously unable to pick him up due to a ban on entry to Russia.