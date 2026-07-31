Four more children returned to Ukraine from occupation, partly thanks to Melania Trumpʼs help

Four more children aged 6 to 15 were returned to Ukraine from the temporarily occupied territory. This happened, in particular, with the assistance of the US First Lady Melania Trump — she helped Ukraine in this matter for the fifth time.
This was reported by Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets.
We managed to return a 6-year-old boy — his parents were evacuated during the massive attacks on their city, and he himself was at his grandparentsʼ place in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region at the time.
A 9-year-old girl has also returned to Ukraine — she lost her documents when she was in the occupied Kherson region with her great-grandmother. She is now in Ukraine with her mother.
A 15-year-old boy who survived the death of his mother was also returned from Mariupol. He will now live with his sister in Ukraine.
Another 15-year-old boy has returned to Ukraine — his parents were previously unable to pick him up due to a ban on entry to Russia.
- According to “Bring Kids Back UA”, as of today, 2 414 children have been returned to Ukraine from the occupation, while another 1.6 million remain under the control of the Russian Federation. These children have either been deported, forcibly relocated to the Russian Federation, or are in temporarily occupied territory.
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