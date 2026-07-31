Study: The most dangerous countries in Europe for drivers are Serbia, Bulgaria and Romania

Serbia, Bulgaria and Romania topped the ranking of the most dangerous countries in Europe in terms of road traffic fatalities. The best safety indicators are traditionally demonstrated by the Scandinavian countries.

This is reported by Euronews, citing a study by Vignette Switzerland, which is based on data from the European Transport Safety Council (ETSC) for 2025.

The study compares the number of road deaths per million inhabitants. For the second year in a row, Serbia topped the list, with 74 road deaths per million inhabitants, which is about 72% higher than the EU average. However, the countryʼs death rate has slightly decreased compared to the previous year.

The top three also includes Bulgaria (71 deaths per million population) and Romania (68 deaths per million population). The top ten countries with the highest road deaths also include popular tourist countries — Portugal, Greece, Italy and France.

The safest countries for drivers were Norway and Sweden, with only 19 road deaths per million inhabitants. This makes the roads in these countries almost four times safer than in Serbia. The UK, Denmark and Switzerland also topped the list of countries with the highest road safety scores.

The study authors also analyzed changes over the past decade. The greatest progress was made by Lithuania, which has reduced the number of road deaths by 43% since 2015. Significant improvements were also recorded in Latvia (–37%), Bulgaria (–36%), Greece (–35%) and Hungary (–30%).

In some popular tourist destinations, however, progress has almost come to a standstill. In Portugal, for example, road deaths have fallen by just 1% over the past decade, and in France by 6%.

In 2025, police officers in Ukraine registered 25 934 road accidents with victims, in which 3 249 people died and 31 898 were injured.

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