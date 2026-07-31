The drone factory in Kyiv that was destroyed by a Russian ballistic missile belonged to the Delaware-registered “Terminal Autonomy” Corporation, an American corporation. This is likely the first time Moscow has struck an American company during this war.

This is reported by The Guardian, citing sources.

“Terminal Autonomy” produces long-range, precision strike drones with guidance systems resistant to electronic warfare.

State records show that the corporation was incorporated in Delaware in 2023.

Russian propagandists, who wrote about this attack on July 26, did not indicate that the factory belonged to an American company. However, they claimed that “specialists from a Ukrainian-American company” worked at the enterprise. The Russians also said that the factory produced AQ-400 Scythe and AQ-100 Bayonet drones.

According to a source familiar with the companyʼs operations, no one was killed in the attack.

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