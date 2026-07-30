Zelensky made personnel changes in SBU and appointed Oleh Fedoriv as head of the Special Operations Center “A”

President Volodymyr Zelensky made personnel changes in SBU and appointed Brigadier General Oleh Fedoriv as the new head of the special unit of the Central Security Service "A".

This is stated in Decree No. 673/2026.

Fedoriv previously held the position of the head of the SBU Center. He was also awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine in 2026.

In addition, Zelensky appointed Olena Voronova as head of the SBU personnel department. The president also made other personnel changes, appointing new heads of SBU departments in eight regions and Crimea.

In particular, the following people were appointed:

Prior to this, the SBU Special Operations Center "A" was headed by Yevheniy Khmara. After the resignation of Mykhailo Fedorov, the government appointed him as the acting Minister of Defense.

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