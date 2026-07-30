Oleksiy Biloshytsky became the new head of the patrol police

Colonel Oleksiy Biloshitsky became the new head of the patrol police department. Before that, he was the first deputy head of the patrol police.

This was reported in a telegram from the National Police.

Today, Biloshitskyi introduced the acting head of the National Police Maksym Tsutskiridze to the personnel.

What is known about Oleksiy Biloshitsky?

Biloshitsky has combat experience — he was involved in the creation of the "Predator" brigade at the patrol police department and performed combat missions as part of it. After that, the brigade, under his leadership, created a UAV and aerial reconnaissance unit.

Oleksiy Biloshitsky was engaged in private advocacy and legal practice from 2008 to 2015. In 2015, he became the head of the monitoring and analysis department of the monitoring and analytical support department of the patrol service. At that time, he also became the deputy head of the patrol police.

Prior to that, Yevheniy Zhukov had been the head of the patrol police since 2015. He resigned in April amid the actions of police officers during the shooting in Kyiv on April 18.

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