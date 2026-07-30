Zelensky appointed Oleksiy Sobolev as the deputy head of the Presidential Office

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree and appointed Oleksiy Sobolev as the deputy head of the Presidential Office.

He wrote about this in his telegram.

Sobolev will focus on the economic direction and will work with Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Koretsky, Minister of Economy Oleksandr Kravchenko, other government officials, and regional and local authorities.

Oleksiy Sobolev is a former Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture. In 2023, he was Deputy Minister of Economy, in 2016-2018 he headed the “Prozorro.Sale” project at Transparency International Ukraine; in 2018, he headed the State Enterprise "Prozorro.Sale".

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