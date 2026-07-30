Kyiv resident who stabbed doctor to death during MMC yesterday has been declared a suspect

Law enforcement officers have declared a 31-year-old Kyiv resident a suspect who attacked a doctor with a knife during a military medical commission yesterday — she died.

This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutorʼs Office.

According to the investigation, the man who was wanted was one of the last to be examined by a 55-year-old surgeon. The suspect claims that he wanted her to examine him more thoroughly — he complained of a toothache and asked to be released for a few days.

Then, according to investigators, the man realized that he was being recognized as fit for service. Then he stabbed the doctor about 17 times in the chest, neck, and arms with a knife. The Kyiv resident had a knife in his bag.

The man was charged with premeditated murder. He faces 10 to 15 years in prison or life imprisonment. Law enforcement is also investigating how the man managed to carry the knife with him.

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Yesterday, responding to this incident, Health Minister Viktor Lyashko said that it is necessary for the Rada to consider draft law No. 10221 on the protection of doctors, pharmacists, rehabilitation specialists, and rescuers while performing their official duties.

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